Dr. Charles Smith, MD
Dr. Charles Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Greenville ENT and Allergy Associates1 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 572-7001
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Dr. Smith was a lifesaver for me. Went to the ER in 2017 via ambulance with double hemorrhaging from a tonsilectomy done by another doctor in Spartanburg. Dr. Smith was on call, arrived swifly and got the repair job done professionally and flawlessly! He has been my ENT ever since and will be for my entire family.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Med University Sc Med Center
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
