Dr. Charles Slone, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Slone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Locations
Charles R. Slone M.d. PC2021 Monroe St Ste 201, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 565-9390
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Slone has been my GI doctor for over 30yrs. He is a very compassionate doctor. Dr Slone is a doctor that I thoroughly trust.
About Dr. Charles Slone, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Slone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.