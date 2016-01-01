Overview

Dr. Charles Slattery, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.



Dr. Slattery works at South Titusville Medical Center Inc. in Titusville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.