Super Profile

Dr. Charles Slack, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (89)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Charles Slack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.

Dr. Slack works at North Texas Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    1105 Central Expy N Ste 370 Bldg 1, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 495-6464
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Charles Slack, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720038151
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Medical Center Washington Dc
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Slack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slack works at North Texas Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Allen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Slack’s profile.

    Dr. Slack has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Slack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

