Dr. Charles Sisson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Sisson
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Sisson is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Loveland, CO.
Dr. Sisson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Integrated Medical Consultants3810 Grant Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 221-9451
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Plains Medical Center
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Sterling Regional Medcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sisson?
After years of searching for help from multiple doctors, Dr. Sisson was the first to diligently seek and properly diagnose the root cause of my chronic pain, then implement a treatment plan that returned my quality of life to me. Pleasant, caring, and thoughtful, he listens intently and asks excellent questions. Never have I felt rushed or processed. He truly cares about his patients. I consider him an extraordinary doctor.
About Dr. Charles Sisson
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1699717181
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology, Cardiovascular Surgery and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sisson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sisson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sisson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sisson works at
Dr. Sisson has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sisson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sisson speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.