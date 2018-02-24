See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Loveland, CO
Dr. Charles Sisson

Pain Medicine
2.5 (58)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Sisson is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Loveland, CO. 

Dr. Sisson works at Colorado Clinic in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrated Medical Consultants
    3810 Grant Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 221-9451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Colorado Plains Medical Center
  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • Sterling Regional Medcenter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Implants Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hospice Care Services Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Palliative Care for Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Palliative Care of Gastric Cancer Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (32)
    About Dr. Charles Sisson

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1699717181
    Education & Certifications

    • Anesthesiology, Cardiovascular Surgery and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Sisson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sisson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sisson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sisson has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sisson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

