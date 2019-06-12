Dr. Simone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Simone, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Simone, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Locations
- 1 123 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 108, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-2646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely the best doctor I've ever had. I've been going to him and taking his supplements for 18 years and I feel he is responsible for curing my breast cancer and preventing it's recurrence.
About Dr. Charles Simone, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1821019662
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
