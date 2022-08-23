Overview

Dr. Charles Simmons II, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dundalk, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Simmons II works at KureSmart Pain Mgmt- Corp in Dundalk, MD with other offices in Owings Mills, MD, Annapolis, MD and Stevensville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.