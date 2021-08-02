Overview

Dr. Charles Silvera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Silvera works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Murray Hill (Adult Medicine) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Dysentery and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.