Dr. Charles Silvera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Silvera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Murray Hill (Adult Medicine)38 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician
About Dr. Charles Silvera, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1245375088
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silvera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silvera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silvera has seen patients for Diarrhea, Dysentery and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silvera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silvera speaks Hebrew.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silvera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silvera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.