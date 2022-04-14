See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Charles Sides, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Charles Sides, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Charles Sides, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Union Hospital.

Dr. Sides works at UAP Pediatric in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brandon Bell, DO
Dr. Brandon Bell, DO
6 (6)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Physicians & Surgeons
    221 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-0564
  2. 2
    Union Medical Group - Medical Office Building
    1429 N 6th St Fl 2, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 242-3115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Cervicitis
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Cervicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Apical Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Birth
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Prolapse
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Indiana
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sides?

    Apr 14, 2022
    Dr. Sides explained the process of the procedure I was having done thoroughly. Listened to any concerns I had. Would recommend!
    Michelle R. — Apr 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Sides, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Sides, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sides to family and friends

    Dr. Sides' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sides

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Sides, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Sides, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013262195
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Luke's University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Sides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sides has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sides has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Sides, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.