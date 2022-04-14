Dr. Charles Sides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Sides, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Sides, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Dr. Sides works at
Locations
Associated Physicians & Surgeons221 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 232-0564
Union Medical Group - Medical Office Building1429 N 6th St Fl 2, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3115
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sides explained the process of the procedure I was having done thoroughly. Listened to any concerns I had. Would recommend!
About Dr. Charles Sides, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1013262195
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sides has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sides has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.