Dr. Charles Shiver III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Navicent Health Baldwin.



Dr. Shiver III works at Primary Care Associates Baldwin in Milledgeville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.