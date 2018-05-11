Dr. Charles Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Shih, MD
Dr. Charles Shih, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Oakland Medical Center Audiology3600 Broadway Fl 4, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 752-1115
- Kaiser Permanente
Amazing doctor, very knowledgeable and does amazing work , his assistant was also very nice! Great job and keep up the good work !
About Dr. Charles Shih, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1407934904
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Shih has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
