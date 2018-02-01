See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in East Providence, RI
Pulmonary Disease
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Sherman, MD is a Pulmonologist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Sherman works at Metacomet Mri in East Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metacomet Mri
    450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 435-5533
  2. 2
    900 Warren Ave Ste 302, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 431-2592

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis

Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 01, 2018
    Dr. Charles Sherman was my primary care specialist for many years while I lived in Rhode Island. He treated my asthma which developed during my first pregnancy and was always available to call me back and call me in medicine to deal with whatever problem I was having (usually asthmatic bronchitis). He spends a good amount of time listening to his patients and working with them to deal with their health problems. I wish every doctor were this caring and professional! I highly recommend him!!
    Rhonda — Feb 01, 2018
    About Dr. Charles Sherman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952398653
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherman works at Metacomet Mri in East Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Sherman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

