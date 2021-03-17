Overview

Dr. Charles Shaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Macneal Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Shaw works at Family Care Associates in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.