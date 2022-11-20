Overview

Dr. Charles Shapiro, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.