Overview

Dr. Charles Shanks, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee School of Dentistry, Memphis - D.D.S. and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Shanks works at Shanks Oral Maxillofacial Surgery in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.