Overview

Dr. Charles Sevastos, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sevastos works at St Josephs Candler Med Grp in Bluffton, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.