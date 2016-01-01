Overview

Dr. Charles Seehorn III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Seehorn III works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.