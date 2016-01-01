Dr. Seehorn III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Seehorn III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Seehorn III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Seehorn III works at
Locations
-
1
Arthritis & Osteoporosis1918 Randolph Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 342-0252
-
2
Wellness Counseling Center PC7810 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 342-0252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seehorn III?
About Dr. Charles Seehorn III, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1528013109
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seehorn III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seehorn III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seehorn III works at
Dr. Seehorn III has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seehorn III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seehorn III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seehorn III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seehorn III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seehorn III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.