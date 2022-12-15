Dr. Charles Seal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Seal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Seal, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Uva Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Town Center Orthopaedics1860 Town Center Dr Ste 300, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 435-6604Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Seal takes the time to listen to his patients and explains every procedure thoroughly. His knowledgeable and experience in his field of practice are evident when he explains what needs or doesn't need to be done to correct/repair the body. His bedside manner is a wonderful blend of calmness, wisdom, and humor. I've had 2 (neck and back) surgeries with Dr. Seal and preparing for a 3rd back surgery, because of my arthritis. His staff are amazing individuals to work with and explain what is needed to move forward. I would highly recommend him and have recommended him to many individuals.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1457365637
- Case Western University
- Orthopaedic Surgery
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
Dr. Seal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
