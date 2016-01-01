See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Charles Scott Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Scott Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Scott Jr works at Wellness & Prevention Inc in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellness & Prevention Inc
    1820 Water Pl SE Ste 195, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 850-1510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Muscle Weakness
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Obesity
Muscle Weakness
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Obesity

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Scott Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063540110
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Scott Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scott Jr works at Wellness & Prevention Inc in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Scott Jr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

