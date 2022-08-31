Dr. Charles Scoggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scoggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Scoggins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Scoggins, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Scoggins works at
Locations
-
1
University Surgical Assocs PSC401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
-
2
University of Louisville529 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scoggins?
Did surgery on my father 5 years ago and was wonderful!
About Dr. Charles Scoggins, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1831179860
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scoggins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scoggins accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scoggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scoggins works at
Dr. Scoggins has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scoggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoggins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scoggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scoggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.