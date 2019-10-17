Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Schwarz, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Schwarz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Charles Schwarz MD24241 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-0111
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwarz?
Dr Schwarz has been my doctor for many years. His staff is very friendly and he take his time to explain your condition(s) well. Dr Schwarz is very Trustworthy he answers questions and time well spent with him is a plus. Dr Schwarz is a great doctor who cares about your well-being he is open minded and very patient. I would always recommend him highly as a wonderful doctor. If you ever need a doctor to listen and understand what you are going through and to help you talk to doctor Schwarz he is the greatest! Thanks Dr Schwarz for being there for me.
About Dr. Charles Schwarz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164540266
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwarz works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.