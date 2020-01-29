See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Charles Schwartz, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Charles Schwartz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. 

Dr. Schwartz works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL and Bloomingdale, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Duly Health and Care
    133 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 (630) 469-9200
    Duly Health and Care
    2340 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 (630) 469-9200
    Dupage Medical Group
    220 Springfield Dr Ste 100, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 (630) 432-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Immunization Administration
Earwax Buildup
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Immunization Administration
Earwax Buildup

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Immunization Administration
Earwax Buildup
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 29, 2020
    Outstanding in every way. I have never in my 82 years had a more caring and knowledgeable doctor as my PRIMARY care physician. I consider myself very fortunate to have selected him after it was recommended to me from the Mayo Clinic (where we have our annual physicals) to obtain a local primary care physician. He demonstrates extraordinary knowledge of patient care in all areas and is able to communicate that knowledge with appropriate gentleness and at times humor. He has a wonderful personality and certainly very prepared when he sees you having done his "homework" on your medical particular medical issues beforehand. If you are searching for a primary care physician I could not recommend him more highly.
    John D. Anderson — Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073994851
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

