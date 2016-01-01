Dr. Charles Schuhmacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuhmacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Schuhmacher, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Schuhmacher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Locations
Howard L. Dillard Jr MD PA6 Professional Park Dr, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 338-2328Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Schuhmacher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- USPHS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuhmacher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuhmacher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuhmacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuhmacher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuhmacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuhmacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuhmacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.