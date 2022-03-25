Dr. Charles Schnee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Schnee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Schnee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Medstar Harbor Hospital.
Dr. Schnee works at
1
Medstar2900 S Hanover St, Baltimore, MD 21225 Directions (443) 777-8807
2
Medstar Neurosurgery9103 Franklin Square Dr Ste 301, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-8807
3
Medstar Neurosurgery406 Marvel Ct, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (443) 777-8807
- 4 4660 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (443) 777-8807
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was in extreme pain when I was referred to Dr. Schnee in December, 2021, to the point where walking was an issue. After review, and explaining exactly what was causing the immediate pain, and laying out options to me, I opted for surgery. Dr. Schnee was very caring, and his terrific bed side manner alleviated my nervousness. The surgery was a success, and I highly recommend him, and will continue to see him for any other issues. In addition, his staff is wonderful, and office visits are a breeze!
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1164502852
- U Tex
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Schnee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnee works at
Dr. Schnee has seen patients for Cauda Equina Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schnee speaks Armenian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.