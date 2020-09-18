Dr. Schlosser III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Schlosser III, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Schlosser III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marrero, LA.
Dr. Schlosser III works at
Locations
1
Estrada Patricia MD Office4520 Wichers Dr Ste 202, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 324-4337
2
Memorial Physician Clinics Orthopedic Trauma Surgeons1340 Broad Ave Ste 450, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 867-5006
3
Louisiana Medical Clinic8558 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 292-1969Tuesday1:00pm - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
4
Memorial Diamondhead Family Medicine Clinic4300 Leisure Time Dr, Diamondhead, MS 39525 Directions (228) 822-6006
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center New Orleans
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has been treating me to help my back, hips and knees pain. Trying the next steps in the next 5 weeks. He is upfront and blunt about your condition. A nice change to have a no hiding of health issues to have.
About Dr. Charles Schlosser III, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1730379231
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
