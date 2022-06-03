Dr. Charles Schechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Schechter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Schechter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Schechter works at
Locations
-
1
Corpus Christi Office613 Elizabeth St Ste 402, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 887-2970
-
2
Coastal Cardiology Association13725 Northwest Blvd Ste 180, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Directions (361) 387-1179
-
3
Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg1311 General Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville, TX 78363 Directions (361) 516-0576
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schechter?
Since moving back to Portland (Corpus Area) from Houston I have found very few (2) good doctors. Dr. Schechter is one of the 2!
About Dr. Charles Schechter, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1487654125
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
