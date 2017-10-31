Dr. Charles Schallop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schallop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Schallop, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Schallop, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Locations
Charles R. Schallop MD P A500 University Blvd Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 630-6939
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most sincere and kind Doctors I have ever met. He helped me during a crisis. He would see me in the morning and frequently again at night. He participated in my recovery and even bought me a bottle of water.I would see again if needed.
About Dr. Charles Schallop, MD
- Neurology
- English, Italian
- 1255492427
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med Coll/met Hospital Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schallop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schallop accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schallop has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schallop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schallop speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schallop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schallop.
