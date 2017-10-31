See All Neurologists in Jupiter, FL
Neurology
Dr. Charles Schallop, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Schallop works at Charles R Schallop M.D in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Charles R. Schallop MD P A
    500 University Blvd Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 (561) 630-6939

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jupiter Medical Center

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Wada Test
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Chronic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Gait Abnormality
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myasthenia Gravis
Parkinson's Disease
Polyneuropathy
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Oct 31, 2017
    One of the most sincere and kind Doctors I have ever met. He helped me during a crisis. He would see me in the morning and frequently again at night. He participated in my recovery and even bought me a bottle of water.I would see again if needed.
    Bruce D in North Palm Beach — Oct 31, 2017
    Specialties
    Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Italian
    NPI Number
    1255492427
    Residency
    Ny Med Coll/met Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    New York Medical College
