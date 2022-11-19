See All Ophthalmologists in Sun City West, AZ
Dr. Charles Schaffer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Schaffer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Schaffer works at Southwestern Eye Center - Sun City West in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Anthem, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Ocular Hypertension and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sun City West
    13624 W Camino del Sol Ste 200, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 246-4379
  2. 2
    Anthem
    3654 W Anthem Way Ste B114, Anthem, AZ 85086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 654-0586
  3. 3
    Sun City
    10615 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8926

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Ocular Hypertension
Cataract
Diplopia
Ocular Hypertension
Cataract

Diplopia
Ocular Hypertension
Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Floaters
Senile Cataracts
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Allergy Drops
Allergy Treatment
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Tumor
Blurred Vision
Brain Disorders
Contact Lens Exams
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Eye Exam
Eye Cancer
Eye Disease
Eye Drops
Eye Patch
Eye Procedure
Eye Strain
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Eyeglasses
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Nearsightedness
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Excellent ophthalmologist. Professional techs and office team as well. I have complete trust that my eyes are in good hands.
    PM — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Schaffer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1962435818
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaffer has seen patients for Diplopia, Ocular Hypertension and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

