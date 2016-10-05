Dr. Charles Scarborough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarborough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Scarborough, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Scarborough, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Scarborough works at
Locations
-
1
West Georgia Neurology and Neurodiagnostics PC2300 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 324-3243
-
2
St. Francis Hospital2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 596-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scarborough?
Dr. Scarborough is easy to talk with concerning your condition. My surgery went very well and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Scarborough, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1871668590
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarborough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarborough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarborough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarborough works at
Dr. Scarborough has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarborough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarborough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarborough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarborough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarborough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.