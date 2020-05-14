Overview

Dr. Charles Sanders, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Sanders works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Thomas Spann in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.