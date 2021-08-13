Overview

Dr. Charles Salzberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida Coll of Med-Gainesville and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Salzberg works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.