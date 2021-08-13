Dr. Charles Salzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Salzberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida Coll of Med-Gainesville and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday1:30pm - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
Very impressed and pleased. I had already consulted with two other plastic surgeons about my capsular contracture-neither offered much hope for a good, cosmetically pleasing outcome. Dr Salzberg presented more than one solution and was confident I would have a good result. I found Dr Salzberg to be personable, caring and accessible. His staff was friendly and efficient. I would reccomend him without reservation.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1497711972
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus|Mount Sinai Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- University of Florida Coll of Med-Gainesville
- Plastic Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
