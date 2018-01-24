Dr. Charles Saltzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Saltzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Saltzman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Saltzman works at
Locations
-
1
University Orthopedic Center590 S Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 587-7109
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saltzman?
I am from Alaska and chose Dr Saltzman from internet research. I had ankle replacement surgery and must say that the experience at the Universty of Utah Orthepedic Center was excellent. An earlier consult with Dr Saltzman showed high marks on his bedside manner were well deserved. He was thorough and explained the process. My surgery was 2 months later with an overnight stay. All the folks were great, and I felt my choice in A Doctor was great. I have flown down for my 6 week checkup!
About Dr. Charles Saltzman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962583146
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saltzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltzman works at
Dr. Saltzman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Peripheral Nerve Block and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.