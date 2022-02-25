Overview

Dr. C Andrew Sales, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az.



Dr. Sales works at Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Vertigo and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.