Dr. C Andrew Sales, MD
Dr. C Andrew Sales, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az.
Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Mesa3308 N Higley Rd # 103, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (480) 800-4890
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Sales is amazing. He takes his time and listens. He makes sure to complete all necessay testing before diagnosing and treatment. He really helped get my migrsinesvunder control. I wish I was still seeing him. But unfortunately because his MA Kyle is incompetent I had to find a new neurologist.
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- The Ohio State University
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az
- Arizona State University
- Neurology
Dr. Sales has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sales accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sales has seen patients for Tension Headache, Vertigo and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sales.
