Overview

Dr. Charles Safely, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Safely works at Charles Safely, MD in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.