Dr. Charles Rutter, MD
Dr. Charles Rutter, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Locations
Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-2803
Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute80 Fisher Dr, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 696-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with cancer and was so fortunate to have Dr. Rutter with me on this journey. He is the most compassionate person I know. I was treated with respect and understanding. He took the time to go over everything and addressed all my concerns. I am doing better now and can never thank him enough for all he did for me.
About Dr. Charles Rutter, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
