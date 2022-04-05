Overview

Dr. Charles Rust, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Rust works at Ascension St Vincent Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.