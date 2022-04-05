Dr. Charles Rust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Rust, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Rust, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Baptist Primary Care3690 Saint Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 564-4343
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr Rust has been the first doctor in my almost 20 years of residing in JAX to listen, strategize and & treat me and my conditions, rather than try to fit me into a criteria box and treat as others. He is always listening to my input and considering it when proposing treatment. He staff is knowledgeable. They sometimes need some prodding on follow up but are very accessible. I would and have highly recommended Dr. Rust to my family & friends.
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1457435752
Education & Certifications
- St Marys Corwin Hosp
- St Marys Corwin Hosp
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Dr. Rust has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rust works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rust. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.