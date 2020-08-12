Dr. Charles Runels Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runels Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Runels Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Runels Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Locations
- 1 52 S Section St Ste A, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 648-7704
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Runnels is one of the most outside-the-box physicians out there (I mean that in the best way), and he truly cares about his patients. His background was an emergency room doctor, but he has moved on to regenerative medicine, and is one of the cutting edge innovators in the field. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Runels Jr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1982897625
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Runels Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runels Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Runels Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runels Jr.
