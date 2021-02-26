Dr. Charles Ruland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Ruland, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Ruland, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Annapolis2003 Medical Pkwy Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 573-2530
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Glen Burnie810 Landmark Dr Ste 110, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 573-2530
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Bowie4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste A214, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (410) 573-2530
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ruland and the entire office staff was wonderful. He answered my endless questions and explained in detail the surgery and recovery process. I thought he was wrong on the recovery process (too short), but he was spot on. The office staff handled my issues from my work place with ease and efficiency.
About Dr. Charles Ruland, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730144692
Education & Certifications
- So Calif or Inst
- Union Memorial Hospital
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Dr. Ruland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruland has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.