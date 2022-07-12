Dr. Routh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Routh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Routh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN.
Dr. Routh works at
Locations
-
1
IU Health Ball Memorial Physcn2701 W North St, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 284-6151
-
2
Garg Pediatrics LLC215 S Hutchinson Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 284-6151
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Routh?
Dr Routh ahs been our family doctor for over 20 years. He is highly skilled, and provides outstanding service in a caring manner.
About Dr. Charles Routh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1437129798
Education & Certifications
- IU Health Ball Memorial
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Routh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Routh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Routh works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Routh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Routh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Routh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Routh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.