Overview

Dr. Charles Rousseau, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Rousseau works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Pleural Effusion and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.