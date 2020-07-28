Dr. Charles Rothberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Rothberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Rothberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 331 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-1424
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothberg?
Just about the finest Dr in my arsenal of mds.
About Dr. Charles Rothberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326132184
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothberg has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rothberg speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.