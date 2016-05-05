Dr. Charles Rosenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Rosenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Rosenstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Rosenstein works at
Locations
-
1
Fairfield County Surgical Specialists/Neurosurgery1 Blachley Rd Ste 2, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-4884
-
2
Neurosurgery29 Hospital Plz Ste 602, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-4884
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenstein?
I strongly recommend Dr. Rosenstein, the care I received was beyond measure. I am walking of my own volition due to his expertise. He saved both my mother and my late wife life performing emergency spine and brain surgeries under the most extreme conditions. I strongly recommend if having neurological, spine or brain challenges consulting with Cory to successfully address your concerns in addition to implementing a treatment plan designed specifically for you. George W. Hrabushi
About Dr. Charles Rosenstein, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1952310245
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp Of Nagoya
- Univ Hosp of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Amherst College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenstein works at
Dr. Rosenstein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenstein speaks French and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.