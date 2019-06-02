See All Neurosurgeons in Bloomington, IL
Dr. Charles Rosen, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Rosen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center and Warner Hospital And Health Services.

Dr. Rosen works at Eastland Medical Plaza Surgicenter in Bloomington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastland Medical Plaza Surgicenter
    1505 Eastland Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 684-6333
  2. 2
    Osf Hospice - Eastern Region
    1701 E College Ave, Bloomington, IL 61704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 661-5050
  3. 3
    Osf St. Joseph Medical Center
    2200 E Washington St, Bloomington, IL 61701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 662-3311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bromenn Medical Center
  • OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Warner Hospital And Health Services

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hydrocephalus
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Subdural Hemorrhage
Hydrocephalus
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Subdural Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 02, 2019
    I was going blind from a brain tumor. Doctors in Charleston, WV would not touch it. Going to WVU Medical Center was the best decision I have ever made.He operated, removed the tumor, and saved my sight and life. He is direct and to the point in terms that can be understood instead of having to use a medical dictionary. He makes sure you understand the good, bad, and ugly of the what if's during and after surgery. My brother had the same problem and he gladly traveled from West Virginia to Illinois to be treated by what we consider the #1 Neurosurgeon at Central Illinois Neuro Health in the United States. You won't be a number on paper, you will be a person and treated as such beginning to end.
    Jo Ann Jarrett in Elkview, WV — Jun 02, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Charles Rosen, MD
    About Dr. Charles Rosen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417057290
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen works at Eastland Medical Plaza Surgicenter in Bloomington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rosen’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

