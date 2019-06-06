See All Neurologists in Erie, PA
Dr. Charles Romero, MD

Neurology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Romero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.

Dr. Romero works at Colon & Rectal Surgeons Of Erie in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Pain Medicine
    300 State St Ste 401, Erie, PA 16507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 877-5330
  2. 2
    Upmc Hamot
    201 State St, Erie, PA 16550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 877-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Meadville Medical Center
  • Upmc Hamot
  • Warren General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm

Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Acute Stroke Management Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2019
    Dr. Charles Romero is brilliant, kind, concerned and explains everything very well. He took over my care post a ruptured brain aneurysm 12 years ago, and I feel very confident in his ability, and trust him completely.
    Sharon Morey in Erie, PA — Jun 06, 2019
    About Dr. Charles Romero, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124006580
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romero works at Colon & Rectal Surgeons Of Erie in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Romero’s profile.

    Dr. Romero has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

