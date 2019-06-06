Overview

Dr. Charles Romero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Romero works at Colon & Rectal Surgeons Of Erie in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.