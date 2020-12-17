Dr. Charles Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Rodriguez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
Clement J Demasi MD1203 JACARANDA BLVD, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 488-7727
Renaissance Plstc Surgery241 Nokomis Ave S Ste M, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 488-7727
Riverchase Dermatology - Venice Island329 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 955-0360
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent!!!! I don’t have a scar!! I’m so happy!!! He is so calm and precise . Explains everything so you can understand what’s happening!
About Dr. Charles Rodriguez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104818525
Education & Certifications
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
