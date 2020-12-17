Overview

Dr. Charles Rodriguez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Clement J Demasi MD in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.