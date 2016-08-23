Dr. Charles Rodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Rodman, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Rodman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Christus Saint Mary Hospital.
Locations
-
1
VasCare1521 S Staples St Ste 510, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 882-4000
-
2
Jcm Vein Pllc Vein Care Coastal Bend3301 S Alameda St Ste 402, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 371-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Mary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Rodman for any vascular concerns. He is very knowlegeable but just as important is his sincere concern for the patient's comfort and concerns. The doctor has a very supportive staff that I found to always be supportive and helpful.
About Dr. Charles Rodman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1316002785
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Institute-Cardiac, Vascular and Thoracic Training
- University Of Texas Health Science Center At Texas
- University Of Kentucky
- Bellarmine University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodman has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.