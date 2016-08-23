Overview

Dr. Charles Rodman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Christus Saint Mary Hospital.



Dr. Rodman works at VasCare in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.