Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Roberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Roberts, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Locations
Interventional Pain Specialists340 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 260, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 957-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roberts is an absolutely wonderful, caring, understanding and respectful physician. His demeanor, bedside manner, and understanding and knowledge of medical conditions is impressive and outstanding, and even that is an understatement. Dr. Roberts made me feel like a human being and extremely comfortable and at ease during my appointment, and I look forward to a wonderful doctor/patient relationship with him. I would recommend him to anyone, especially my family. Thank you for all that you do Dr. Roberts. You have given me the hope back into my life that I so desperately needed.
About Dr. Charles Roberts, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1366456162
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Strong Meml Hosp Univ of Rochester
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- George Mason University
- Addiction Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
