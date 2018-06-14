See All General Dentists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Charles Roach, DDS

Dentistry
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Roach, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.

Dr. Roach works at Roach Family Dentistry in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roach Family Dentistry
    3824 Bedford Ave, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 208-3184
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Composite Fillings
Gingivitis
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Composite Fillings
Gingivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Physical Disability Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Roach, DDS

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Roach, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roach works at Roach Family Dentistry in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Roach’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

