Dr. Charles Rizzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Rizzo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Locations
Shore Orthopaedic Group35 S Gilbert St, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Directions (848) 208-2748
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rizzo is extremely professional. He has been treating my family for over20 years. I find he has a vast knowledge in all areas of Orthopaedic treatment. I would not hesitate in recommending Dr Rizzo under any circumstances requiring treatments related to orthopedic injuries or disease.
About Dr. Charles Rizzo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1285703371
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizzo has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzo.
