Dr. Charles Rios, MD

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
4.5 (138)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Charles Rios, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Rios works at Charles Mike Rios MD in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Leander, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Charles Mike Rios MD
    1100 S Main St Ste 103, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 310-5510
    Charles Mike Rios MD
    3400 N Lakeline Blvd, Leander, TX 78641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 310-5510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Autism
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 09, 2019
    Dr. Rios evaluated our 9 year-old son. The evaluation took place over 4 days and was very thorough from start to finish. Dr. Rios took time to explain the findings and the importance of continued growth in social skills, such as perspective-taking, interpreting nonverbal language and conflict resolution and the direct connection these skills have in school, jobs, etc. In the future I will be happy to recommend him, both personally and professionally. Thank you, Dr. Rios!
    About Dr. Charles Rios, MD

    • Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1467650564
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Medical Center of Dallas
    • Childrens Hospital Austin at Breckenridge
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
    • Pediatrics
